Steelers Taking Precautions at Pro Days in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- In light of the continued concern for the Coronavirus, COVID-19, the Steelers are joining the rest of the sports world in taking precautionary measures to assure the safety of their staff and players. 

As the team prepares to travel to different Pro Days across the country, they're reportedly using extra steps of actions to assure the safest travel for the staff members on the road. 

According to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly, the Steelers will continue to send members of the coaching staff that include Mike Tomlin to Pro Days. However, ESPN's Brooke Pryor has confirmed that the team, while sending scouts and coaches to these events, are using alternative methods to prevent as much cause for concern. 

Pittsburgh will not send personnel on commercial flights and will be following Center For Controlled Diseases' guidelines to assure the safest measures are taken throughout the offseason. 

This all comes in the midst of the pandemic beginning to show it's hand to the sports world. The NBA suspended their entire season on Wednesday after discovering that Utah Jazz center, Rudy Gobert, has been infected with the virus. 

According to the Dallas Morning News, the NFL is already in consideration to make "adjustments" to this year's NFL Draft. Taking place in Las Vegas, the league is working on a plan to keep the event as safe as possible in response of the COVID-19. 

"The league office, the players association and the city and the state are working together," Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said in an interview with Michael Gehiken. "They’re making a measured decision. Health and safety will always be No. 1."

The annual owners meetings will take place in Palm Beach, Fl. from March 29 to April 1. 

The Steelers are expected to have Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert at Clemson's Pro Day, Thursday.

