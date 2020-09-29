Steelers Preparing as if They'll Play Sunday Despite Titans' Positive COVID Tests

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been informed by the NFL to continue preparations for their Week 4 matchup with the Tennessee Titans despite the eight positive COVID-19 results that have shut down the Titans' facility.

Tennessee announced on Tuesday that they will be closing their facilities until Saturday after three players and five non-players tested positive for COVID-19.

"Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the COVID-19 virus," the Titans said in a statement. "Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them."

The Steelers have been in contact with the league regarding the positive tests, to which they were guided to continue their week as normal.

"We have been in contact with the NFL regarding the positive COVID-19 tests with the Tennessee Titans," the Steelers released in a statement. "We have been informed to proceed with our game preparations for Sunday's game until we are informed otherwise."

Pittsburgh has postponed head coach Mike Tomlin's Tuesday press conference until later in the day. Tomlin was set to speak to media at noon ET.

