Steelers Release Preseason Schedule Dates and Times

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers will compete in five preseasons this season, taking on the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 Hall of Fame Game.

From there, they'll be the first to welcome Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Pittsburgh for their first game as Buccaneers. They'll then stay at Heinz Field to face the New Orleans Saints before traveling to New York and Carolina to play the Jets and Panthers.

Schedule:

Hall of Fame Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8 pm est

vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8 pm est Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio

Week 1: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 pm est

vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 pm est Week 2: vs. New Orleans Saints, 8 pm est

vs. New Orleans Saints, 8 pm est Week 3: at New York Jets, 7:30 pm est

at New York Jets, 7:30 pm est Week 3: at Carolina Panthers, 7:30 pm est

CBS will host all of the team's preseason matchups outside of Week 2 vs. New Orleans (FOX) and the Hall of Fame game (NBC). Fans can also listen to every game on Steelers Radio Network on WDVE-FM (102.5) and WBGG-AM (970).

What game are you looking forward to most? Let us know in the comments section.