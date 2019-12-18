Steelers Pro Bowlers Are Looking For 'Another Award' This Season

PITTSBURGH -- For the 12th consecutive season, the Steelers will send multiple players to the NFL Pro Bowl. With five players representing them this year, including four starters, Pittsburgh showed yet again how they've been able to climb out of the hole they dug themselves in the beginning of the season.

The players, while excited to be recognized, are still focused on the road ahead. Sitting in the sixth-seed of the AFC, the Steelers are in a must-win situation for the final two weeks of the season. Inside the locker room, guys like Maurkice Pouncey have taken a moment to recognize the honor but is hoping he doesn't see himself or his teammates in Orlando this February.

"I think it's an outstanding award for the period and for the fans, but I wish there would be another award but we'll see how the season plays out," Pouncey said. "I know everybody is excited for the guys who make it but it's only an accolade, man, we've got to do our duties."

The five representatives - T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cameron Heyward, David DeCastro and Pouncey - were all expected to see their names on the initial roster on Tuesday night. In a locker room full of player makers, the Steelers feel there could've even been more, but the people who did make it have set an example during a season that's been a battle through 15 weeks.

"I think we're deserving of even having more," Heyward said. "I think the starters, T.J. and Minkah, they played their tails off, I couldn't be proud of those guys. They've come in, Minkah just got here and T.J. every year he's gotten better and better. Those two set the example for a lot of these younger guys. The goal is the Super Bowl, but when you have great players around you that's all you can think of."

Since joining the team in Week 4, Fitzpatrick has accumulated 5 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries and 2 touchdowns. His impact in helping turn the Steelers' season around was felt immediately, and his value of "not being worth a top 10 pick" quickly diminished.

But to him, he's just playing football. He's not worried about what it looks like or how people are judging him. Instead, he's going out week-after-week trying to help his team win.

"I'm just trying to play my best ball," Fitzpatrick said. "Whatever happens happens, it's something that's not in [my head], you know my play is the only thing I can control. In some people's eyes, it's one of the best and it's just one of those things, but like I said all I can control is what I can control."

A player who asked to move on from the Miami Dolphins, Fitzpatrick didn't know what his future held before the trade. When the Steelers made it official around 10pm on September 16, he joined a defense that was one player away from turning into one of the league's best - and he wasn't expecting it.

"Definitely crazy to see how things work. It's definitely awesome opportunity to work through everything that transpired," Fitzpatrick said. "It's exciting for anybody, for a professional athlete, for whoever it may be, but you got to still stay true to who you, keep your head down, keep working, and at the end of the day keep true to who you are."

Like all of Pittsburgh, a playoff push is the top thing on their mind. Being named to the Pro Bowl is always an honor, but the end result should leave them headed to Miami not Orlando. Still, it's great to see respect given from player to player.

"I mean yeah because you play with them," Pouncey said. "You've known them over the years and things like that, out of respect, I guess it is a pretty cool thing especially with all the great players that play in this NFL."