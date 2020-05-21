Steelers to Re-Air Super Bowl Classic on Sunday

Get your Terrible Towels ready because the Steelers are bringing fans a Super Bowl classic this Sunday.

The NFL has unlocked league classics from their 'Game Rewind', allowing the re-airing of these historic moments to be played on digital and social media. The Steelers are doing their part by giving fans a blast from the past and showing Super Bowl XIV.

In the classic Steelers win, Pittsburgh defeated the Los Angeles Rams to earn their fourth Lombardi trophy.

During the game, the team will release special interviews with John Stallworth and Donnie Shell, giving insight into the game. They'll also discuss Coach Chuck Noll's halftime speech and how they were feeling prior to kickoff.

Throughout the second-half, Stallworth and Shell will touch on key moments that led to Pittsburgh's win. Fans will get to relive Stallworth's 73-yard touchdown reception and Jack Lambert's game-sealing interception.

Kickoff starts at 6 p.m. est on May 24. Fans can watch through the Steelers' Facebook and YouTube pages.

