Steelers Re-Sign WR Saeed Blacknall, Release Lockhart

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers make more roster adjustments, re-signing wide receiver Saeed Blacknall on Friday. 

The signing comes the day after the team waived/injure Anthony Johnson from their 80-man roster. Blacknall was released by the team last week. 

Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, and Ryan Switzer have nursed injuries this week. All three have missed practice days. 

Blacknall provides a vertical threat out of Penn State with a few weeks of familiarity with the team. 

To make room for the signing, the Steelers have also released linebacker James Lockhart. He was one of 10 undrafted free agents signed in May. 

The team signed linebacker Jayrone Elliott on Thursday. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

