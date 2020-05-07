AllSteelers
Steelers to Refund Ticket Sales If Games Aren't Played or Played Without Fans

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Like the rest of the NFL, the Steelers are moving forward with the offseason as much as they can. With the season being months away, the league will release its schedule tonight at 8 pm est. 

For now, the league is planning to play games with fans in the seats. While everyone waits for clearer answers, teams will move forward with selling tickets to their 2020 schedule as they would in years past. 

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, Steelers Director of Communitions, Burt Lauten, has informed him that the team will refund ticket sales if games are not played or played without fans. 

The Steelers plan to release their schedule during a Schedule Release Roundtable, hosted before the NFL's Schedule Release '20 on NFL Network.  

The NFL released guidelines for teams to begin re-opening facilities for offseason workouts. As states begin to move back into a normal society, the league plans to ease their restrictions to stay within adjusting guidelines. 

