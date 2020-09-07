Steelers Release Punter Jordan Berry, Sign Dustin Colquitt

PITTSBURGH -- A day of depth chart releases and captain announcements continues with roster moves.

The Steelers released punter Jordan Berry and signed Dustin Colquitt on Monday.

Berry competed with rookie Corliss Waitman during training camp but was named to the 53-man roster. Waitman was noted to have out-performed Berry during numerous practices, according to pool reports.

The team decided to sign Waitman to their practice squad and have since moved on from Berry.

Colquitt has spent his first 15 seasons in Kansas City. He contributed 1,124 punts during his time with the Chiefs. He tried out for the Steelers on Saturday before returning to sign with the team.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach released a statement when the team released Colquitt in April, paying respect to the long-time veteran.

"I have a great deal of respect and admiration for Dustin and the incredible career he was able to put together here in Kansas City,” Veach said. “When you have a player that special, and someone who has meant so much to our team and community for so long, it makes these decisions really hard. I certainly enjoyed our time together here and wish him the best as he moves forward."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.