SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeAllSteelers+NewsPodcastsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Steelers Release Punter Jordan Berry, Sign Dustin Colquitt

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- A day of depth chart releases and captain announcements continues with roster moves. 

The Steelers released punter Jordan Berry and signed Dustin Colquitt on Monday. 

Berry competed with rookie Corliss Waitman during training camp but was named to the 53-man roster. Waitman was noted to have out-performed Berry during numerous practices, according to pool reports. 

The team decided to sign Waitman to their practice squad and have since moved on from Berry. 

Colquitt has spent his first 15 seasons in Kansas City. He contributed 1,124 punts during his time with the Chiefs. He tried out for the Steelers on Saturday before returning to sign with the team. 

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach released a statement when the team released Colquitt in April, paying respect to the long-time veteran. 

"I have a great deal of respect and admiration for Dustin and the incredible career he was able to put together here in Kansas City,” Veach said. “When you have a player that special, and someone who has meant so much to our team and community for so long, it makes these decisions really hard. I certainly enjoyed our time together here and wish him the best as he moves forward."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watt, Dangerfield Join Group of Veteran Steelers Captains

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their 2020 team captains.

Noah Strackbein

Plenty of 'OR' in Steelers First Official Depth Chart

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first depth chart of 2020, leaving cliff hangers on both sides of the ball.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Sign Wendell Smallwood to Practice Squad

The Steelers now have one remaining practice squad spot.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Ink Cam Heyward to Four-Year Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers secured defensive end Cam Heyward for the next five seasons.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Sign McCullers, Brooks Jr., 12 Others to Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers filled 14 of their 16 practice squad spots on Sunday.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Depth Chart Prediction: New Starters, New Players, New Positions

Let's talk about the Pittsburgh Steelers lineup.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers 53-Man Takeaways: McCullers Goes, McCloud Stays

The Pittsburgh Steelers' 53-man roster is finalized, and with it comes plenty to talk about.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Finalize 53-Man Roster

Cuts have been made and the Pittsburgh Steelers have their official 53-man roster.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Reconstruct David DeCastro's Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up cut weekend by creating cap space.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Final Roster Tracker: Who's Been Released/Waived

Keep up with the Steelers roster cuts as they happen.

Noah Strackbein