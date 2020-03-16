Steelers Release Mark Barron, Johnny Holton as They Continue to Free Cap Space

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers terminated two more contracts as they continue their attempt to clear cap space. Inside linebacker Mark Barron and wide receiver Johnny Holton were released following the tag of Bud Dupree.

Barron, who signed with the Steelers last offseason, started nine games for Pittsburgh while playing 70% of the team's defensive snaps while recording 82 tackles and three sacks. However, his release clears $5.25 million in cap room for the Steelers.

Holton appeared in 15 games in 2019 and made three starts during the team's injury-filled second-half. Tallying only three catches on the year and having a 20% catch percentage hurt the fourth-year receiver's chances of avoiding a cut, as he clears $825,000.

Pittsburgh needs to come up with $15.8 million for Dupree's franchise tag. After cutting Anthony Chickillo earlier in the day, the team has produced roughly $11 million in space.

The team is still expected to pick up tight end Vance McDonald's 2020 option, as Barron and Chickillo could be the biggest names that hit the open market during Pittsburgh's cuts.

