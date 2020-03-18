AllSteelers
Steelers Release Rosie Nix Following Derek Watt Signing

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers continue to create cap room as they release fullback Rosie Nix following the signing of Derek Watt, according to Jordan Schultz. Nix, the fifth-year fullback, clears $1.1 million in salary cap space for Pittsburgh. 

Nix only appeared in three games last season after suffering a knee injury in Week 1 against the New England Patriots. Playing only 3% of the offensive snaps in 2019, Nix counted for just 76 snaps last season. 

Pittsburgh signed former Los Angeles Chargers fullback Derek Watt to a 3-year, $9.75 million deal on Tuesday. Watt led the league in special teams tackles with 16 in 2019. 

The Steelers are expected to continue signing free agents as the new league year opens. They've also signed tackle Zach Banner to a 1-year, $1.75 million deal and placed restricted free agent tenders on cornerback Mike Hilton and tackle Matt Feiler. 

Nix is the fourth player to be released by the Steelers this week. Mark Barron, Anthony Chickillo and Johnny Holton also cut ties with the team as they attempted to clear enough space to sign Bud Dupree's franchise tag. Now, they're in search to find players on the open market. 

Pittsburgh has also lost Tyler Matakevich, B.J. Finney and Sean Davis to new teams in free agency. 

