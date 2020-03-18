AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Report: Steelers Apply RFA Tender to Tackle Zach Banner

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers signings continue to flow as they apply a restricted free agent tender to tackle Zach Banner. The deal includes 1-year, $1.75 million, according to Steelers Depot's Alex Kozora. Banner reassured the deal by quote tweeting the news with a message about his love for the team and city of Pittsburgh. 

The NFL's favorite eligible receiver became a household name to Steelers fans with his outgoing personality at team events and social media. Entering his fourth year in the league, Banner appeared in 14 games last season, including one start, and played 22% of the team's offensive snaps.

Following the Steelers Week 17 game, Banner said he hoped to stay with the team but understood the NFL was a business first. 

"I love it here, I'm happy playing football again and if you were to ask me 'do you want to play the rest of your career here?' I'd love to, but like I said it's a business," he said. 

Well, taking a chance on himself for another season is certainly a business move. The Steelers still have Alejandro Villanueva on the roster and are likely to pick up the restricted free agent tender of Matt Feiler. One more season in Pittsburgh also allows Banner to complete a challenge he's been searching for - an in-game catch.

The Steelers have also agreed to terms with fullback Derek Watt prior to the opening of the new league year, Wednesday March 18 at 4pm. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Add Second Watt Brother, Sign Fullback Derek Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers added another Watt brother, signing Derek Watt in free agency.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Place Ryan Shazier on the Reserve/Retired List

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue their support of Ryan Shazier, placing him on the Reserve/Retired list for 2020.

Noah Strackbein

Report: Steelers Add Ben Roethlisberger to List of Restructured Contracts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have restructured contracts with four veterans now, adding Ben Roethlisberger to a growing list.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Lose Javon Hargrave, Tyler Matakevich in Free Agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost two defenders as the NFL's legal tampering period took storm this week.

Noah Strackbein

Release and Restructure: Steelers Look to Continue Rampant Start to 2020

After a busy Monday that involved multiple players being released and restructured, what's ahead for the Steelers through the rest of the week?

Donnie Druin

Ramon Foster Retires

Ramon Foster spent his entire NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, announcing his retirement from the league on Instagram.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Release Mark Barron, Johnny Holton as They Continue to Free Cap Space

The Pittsburgh Steelers added two more players to their cap casualties as they try to create enough cap room for Bud Dupree's franchise tag.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Begin Clearing Cap Space, Release Linebacker Anthony Chickillo

The Pittsburgh Steelers have begun creating cap space by releasing outside linebacker, Anthony Chickillo

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Place Franchise Tag on Bud Dupree

With the deadline to tag players set at noon on March 16, the Steelers officially placed the franchise tag on Bud Dupree.

Donnie Druin

What Newly Approved CBA, Salary Cap Means for Steelers

On Sunday, a new salary cap and collective bargaining agreement was established for the NFL. What does the introduction of both mean for the Steelers?

Donnie Druin