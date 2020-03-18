Report: Steelers Apply RFA Tender to Tackle Zach Banner

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers signings continue to flow as they apply a restricted free agent tender to tackle Zach Banner. The deal includes 1-year, $1.75 million, according to Steelers Depot's Alex Kozora. Banner reassured the deal by quote tweeting the news with a message about his love for the team and city of Pittsburgh.

The NFL's favorite eligible receiver became a household name to Steelers fans with his outgoing personality at team events and social media. Entering his fourth year in the league, Banner appeared in 14 games last season, including one start, and played 22% of the team's offensive snaps.

Following the Steelers Week 17 game, Banner said he hoped to stay with the team but understood the NFL was a business first.

"I love it here, I'm happy playing football again and if you were to ask me 'do you want to play the rest of your career here?' I'd love to, but like I said it's a business," he said.

Well, taking a chance on himself for another season is certainly a business move. The Steelers still have Alejandro Villanueva on the roster and are likely to pick up the restricted free agent tender of Matt Feiler. One more season in Pittsburgh also allows Banner to complete a challenge he's been searching for - an in-game catch.

The Steelers have also agreed to terms with fullback Derek Watt prior to the opening of the new league year, Wednesday March 18 at 4pm.

