Steelers Rule Out JuJu Smith-Schuster; James Conner Doubtful

JuJu Smith-Schuster is set to miss his third consecutive game with a knee injury after missing practice all week. The Steelers ruled out Smith-Schuster on Friday after he failed to see the field throughout the week. Mike Tomlin indicated earlier in the week that the team could be without the receiver as he rehabbed multiple injuries.

Smith-Schuster did clear the concussion protocol during the week, but he'll continue to recovers from a knee injury suffered in Cleveland three weeks ago.

James Conner enters the weekend listed as doubtful for the Steelers. The running back re-injured his shoulder against the Browns in Week 11 and has yet to return.

Conner did return to practice this week, on a limited role. Benny Snell Jr. rushed for 98-yards in his first game since undergoing knee surgery in Week 8. The rookie's strong performance may allow them to slowly bring Conner back in order to get him back to 100%.

The 6-5 Steelers host the Cleveland Browns in a game that has plenty of headlines surrounding it.