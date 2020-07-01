Steelers Run and Walk Goes Virtual

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers Nation will join each other from across the globe to participate in the Steelers' 2020 run and walk event.

This year, the Steelers have decided to move their run and walk even to a virtual platform during the COVID-19 pandemic. As social distancing remains a strong concern across the country, Pittsburgh is looking to continue their fight for a good cause, while practicing safety precautions with their fans.

The event will continue to benefit the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund, awarded to a North Catholic High School student each year. Since it's beginning, it has awarded 90 scholarships to students.

It also supports the Pittsburgh Promise scholarship fund, which is given to two North Side residents graduating from a Pittsburgh area high school.

Participants can expect to receive the same side gifts they would in years past. The Steelers will send t-shirts, finisher medals, and virtual gift bags. Racers should use #SteelersRunWalk to keep up with other runners.

There will also be a Kid's Fun Run held virtually during the event. Registration for the race is open. The event will take place on Aug. 17 and conclude Sept. 14.

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.