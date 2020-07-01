AllSteelers
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Podcasts

Steelers Run and Walk Goes Virtual

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers Nation will join each other from across the globe to participate in the Steelers' 2020 run and walk event. 

This year, the Steelers have decided to move their run and walk even to a virtual platform during the COVID-19 pandemic. As social distancing remains a strong concern across the country, Pittsburgh is looking to continue their fight for a good cause, while practicing safety precautions with their fans. 

The event will continue to benefit the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund, awarded to a North Catholic High School student each year. Since it's beginning, it has awarded 90 scholarships to students.

It also supports the Pittsburgh Promise scholarship fund, which is given to two North Side residents graduating from a Pittsburgh area high school. 

Participants can expect to receive the same side gifts they would in years past. The Steelers will send t-shirts, finisher medals, and virtual gift bags. Racers should use #SteelersRunWalk to keep up with other runners. 

There will also be a Kid's Fun Run held virtually during the event. Registration for the race is open. The event will take place on Aug. 17 and conclude Sept. 14. 

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bill Cowher Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Not Sure About Football

Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher and his wife said they first felt the symptoms on a flight back from Honolulu.

Noah Strackbein

JuJu Smith-Schuster One of Nine Under-Pressure Players

2020 is the biggest year of JuJu Smith-Schuster's Steelers career.

Noah Strackbein

Cam Heyward Expresses Caution on Upcoming Season, Wants to Make Smart Decision on Playing

Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward went on NFL Network to talk about the upcoming season.

Donnie Druin

Let's Beef: Mike Tomlin Underrated Once Again

When will the Steelers' head coach get the credit he deserves?

Noah Strackbein

Lombardi: Buccaneers 'Chipping Away' at Signing Antonio Brown

Tom Brady's wish for Antonio Brown might come true.

Noah Strackbein

Devin Bush Named to Big Ten Network All-Decade Team

It's no secret to the Steelers that Devin Bush is one of the best of the last decade.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers’ Zach Banner: Futbol, Wings and 2020 Being 'The' Year

Zach Banner enters his third season with the Steelers, looking to claim his place as a starter.

Donnie Druin

Steelers' James Conner Still Using Adversity to Illustrate Comeback Story

Five years later, Steelers running back James Conner continues to inspire people through his fight against cancer.

Noah Strackbein

Film Breakdown: Can T.J. Watt Surpass J.J.?

Can Steelers' outside linebacker T.J. Watt pass his brother J.J. by the end of his career?

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Early Contenders for Two Season Awards

Two Steelers could lock in individual awards during the 2020 season.

Noah Strackbein