Steelers Changed Scouting Approach With Incomplete Prospect Reports

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers 2020 NFL Draft preparation didn't follow their traditional guidelines. After attending just Clemson's Pro Day - and sending scouts to a few others - general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin headed home to assemble their draft plans.

Facing an NFL-wide facility shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tomlin and Colbert have been working from their home offices, using conference calls to prepare.

"The Pro Days got shut down, we almost immediately started our meetings," Tomlin said in a conference call with local media. "So, there was never a sense or feeling of being rushed through the developmental process and we were able to adjust to the unusual circumstances with a significant amount of time that Kevin allowed it for the meeting element of the process."

The team will enter Thursday's draft without a first-round pick and six total selections to work with. Through the league's improvised version of individual workouts, Tomlin and Colbert were able to interview 125 players between the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and FaceTime calls.

Still, video calls and submitted virtual Pro Days have left most of the Steelers prospects with incomplete scouting reports. Of the players they've scouted, 74 of them don't have official 40-yard dash times and 76 have yet to complete a physical.

"I just watched more tape on the same number of players I usually watch," Tomlin said. "I've had an opportunity to come back and look at another game or two on a player we're discussing. It's providing an opportunity to take a deeper dive."

When it comes to who will send in the picks once they're decided, they laughed as they said they'll figure that out during the NFL's mock draft on Monday at 1 pm ET.

As for not having a first-round pick, Tomlin said they'll be watching with a "spectator's view", allowing them to get comfortable with the rundown of a virtual draft.

Despite not picking until the second-round, the head coach isn't worried about missing out on talent.

"I'm not fretting at all about not having a first (round) pick," Tomlin said. "That first pick is Minkah Fitzpatrick and we've already benefitted from his presence."

Who Are They Targeting?

Colbert and Tomlin are addressing the NFL Draft the way they have their entire careers. Pointing out that the draft process wouldn't change for them if they were picking first or 32nd, it's all prepared for the same.

When it comes to positions they've been linked to with their second-round pick (49th overall), offense is becoming a trend for the Steelers.

"We have some position needs but, as we always do, we'll let the development do our work for us," Tomlin said on using the draft to focus on offense. "There are a lot of good players on both sides of the ball. We're going to come out of this with guys we need."

Starting with running back, both Colbert and Tomlin feel adding a runner to the group will benefit, but are still relying on James Conner to bounce back from a number of injuries in 2019.

"If we get an opportunity that can add a back to our current pool, then we'll be excited about that," Tomlin said. "We have every intention of running the ball better in 2020 than we did in 2019, whether we add a back or not."

Colbert made sure to mention that the team isn't giving up on Conner.

"I'm not going in thinking we don't have a starter capable runner because James Conner is."

In a deep wide receiver class, the Steelers feel as if there's an abundance of talent at the position.

"We do feel good about that group. It’s a deep group," Colbert said. "There are some dynamic players; some slot types, some big outside guys. We probably feel as good about that position as we do any other."

And for quarterback, neither Colbert or Tomlin denied looking through all their options.

"We'll be prepared for any position," Colbert replied when asked about a QB.