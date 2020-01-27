Steelers Show Love in Remembering Kobe Bryant

Everyone in the sports world gathered to morn the loss of a true basketball icon on Sunday after a tragic accident. Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed Sunday afternoon after their helicopter crashed in California.

In news that stunned the entire country, members of the Steelers took to social media to share their thoughts on a moment that left knots in all of our stomachs.

As the world continues to remember Kobe and Gianna, more support will come from those around the different leagues. The NFL released a statement following the incident showing their support towards the Bryant family.

