AllSteelers
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Podcasts

Steelers Reportedly Sign TE Dax Raymond

Donnie Druin

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly signed tight end Dax Raymond, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The move comes on the same day the team released tight end Christian Scotland-Williamson. 

Raymond, who entered the league as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft, was waived by the Chicago Bears back in late April of this year. Raymond didn't play in 2019 after suffering a head injury that landed him on the injury reserve list in Chicago's final preseason game. Raymond later re-signed with the Bears' practice squad but failed to make an appearance from there. 

When it comes to Raymond's assets, it appears Pittsburgh may fancy his abilities as an extra blocker if needed. 

Raymond provides another big body for the Steelers' tight end room, with a 6-4, 245 lb frame on the Utah State product. While it's unclear what his role with the team might be, it's hard to imagine Raymond fighting for playing time with the likes of Eric Ebron and Vance McDonald on the roster. Zach Gentry and Kevin Radar round out the bottom of the depth chart. 

Donnie Druin is a Staff Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Waive TE Christian Scotland-Williamson

Christian Scotland-Williamson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers through the NFL's International Player Pathway in 2018.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Monday Night Opener to Be Played Without Fans

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced MetLife Stadium will not hold fans indefinitely.

Noah Strackbein

Antonio Brown Appears to Have Retired From the NFL

It looks like Antonio Brown is calling it a career.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Zach Banner: Team Trained Us How to Handle Being Pulled Over

Steelers' tackle Zach Banner explains how he's been in a locker room where police were brought in to help prepare players for interactions with law enforcement.

Noah Strackbein

Druin: No Excuses for NFL's Lack of Planning for 2020 Season

It's about time players around the league begin to hold the NFL accountable for the inexcusable lack of preparation for the 2020 season.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Join #WeWantToPlay Movement, Pushing NFL to Protect Players

Several Steelers players added their thoughts to the growing movement of players pushing the NFL to better their safety guidelines in place for COVID-19.

Noah Strackbein

Around The 412: Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick

Steelers' defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick joins the show to discuss the success and struggle throughout his football career.

Around The 412

Around The 412: Talking Steelers w/ AllSteelers

Donnie Druin and Noah Strackbein join the show to discuss the Steelers' final week before training camp.

Around The 412

Odds Dak Prescotts Plays for Steelers Aren't That Low

It's a little surprising how likely some books think Dak Prescott dressing in a Steelers uniform is.

Noah Strackbein

3 Quick Questions With Minkah Fitzpatrick

Steelers' safety Minkah Fitzpatrick answers three rapid-fire questions about his NFL journey.

Noah Strackbein