The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly signed tight end Dax Raymond, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The move comes on the same day the team released tight end Christian Scotland-Williamson.

Raymond, who entered the league as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft, was waived by the Chicago Bears back in late April of this year. Raymond didn't play in 2019 after suffering a head injury that landed him on the injury reserve list in Chicago's final preseason game. Raymond later re-signed with the Bears' practice squad but failed to make an appearance from there.

When it comes to Raymond's assets, it appears Pittsburgh may fancy his abilities as an extra blocker if needed.

Raymond provides another big body for the Steelers' tight end room, with a 6-4, 245 lb frame on the Utah State product. While it's unclear what his role with the team might be, it's hard to imagine Raymond fighting for playing time with the likes of Eric Ebron and Vance McDonald on the roster. Zach Gentry and Kevin Radar round out the bottom of the depth chart.

