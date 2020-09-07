Duck Season Stays: Steelers Sign Hodges to Practice Squad

PITTSBURGH -- It was a busy Monday for the Steelers. Between depth chart releases, captain honors and Cam Heyward's extension, re-signing Devlin Hodges to the practice squad nearly slipped through the cracks.

As the day wound down and the team began preparing for day two at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, 'Duck' Hodges cleared waivers and was signed back to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers released Hodges on Sunday after they signed Josh Dobbs. Dobbs is the team's fourth-round draft pick in 2017. He was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 for a fifth-round pick and was cut following this summer's training camp.

Hodges started six games for the Steelers in 2019, finishing 3-3. The undrafted rookie 1,063 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions, but became a sensation in the city.

'Duck Season' may not start for the Steelers in 2020, but the story lives on. Hodges was supposed to sit behind Mason Rudolph and Dobbs on the practice squad last season and will now carry out that plan this year.

