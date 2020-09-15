SI.com
Report: Steelers Sign Jerald Hawkins Off Texans Practice Squad

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have begun adding names to their offensive line following the injuries to tackle Zach Banner and guard Stefen Wisniewski.

The Steelers signed Jerald Hawkins off the Houston Texans' practice squad on Tuesday, according to Houston Chronicle reporter Aaron Wilson.

Hawkins would be the fourth tackle on the Steelers' active roster, including Banner. The team also has Anthony Coyle and Derwin Gray on their practice squad.

Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed on Tuesday that Banner will not play Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Banner's initial diagnosis is a torn ACL, ending his season.

Hawkins was the Steelers' fourth-round draft pick in 2016. Last season, the Steelers traded him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a conditional seventh-round pick. The Texans signed him on Aug. 10.

He played five games in 2017 for the Steelers.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

