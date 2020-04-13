Steelers Sign Former Penn State, XFL WR Saeed Blacknall

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers continue their XFL additions on Monday, signing wide receiver Saeed Blacknall to a one-year contract.

Blacknall is making his fourth NFL stop in Pittsburgh after spending the 2020 spring with the Los Angeles Wildcats before the XFL ceased operations last week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the Steelers, Blacknall spent time with the Oakland Raiders, signing as an undrafted rookie in 2018. He then traveled to the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins, but never made an active roster.

In three games for the Wildcats, Blacknall caught four passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns. During his four years at Penn State, he totaled 50 catches for 979 yards and seven touchdowns in 34 career games.

At 6'2, 210-pound, Blacknall joins a receiving core that feature roster hopefuls, Dion Cane, Amara Darboh, Jamal Custis and Quadree Henderson.

Blacknall is the sixth XFL player to join the Steelers this offseason. Prior to the receiver's one-year deal, Pittsburgh also signed offensive tackle Jarron Jones, defensive linemen Cavon Walker and Dewayne Hendrix, safety Tyree Kinnel and long snapper/linebacker Christian Kuntz.