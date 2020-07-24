Steelers Announce Signings of All Six Draft Picks

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers made it official Friday, announcing they've signed all six of their 2020 NFL Draft picks.

As the week went on, all but two - Kevin Dotson and Carlos Davis - Steelers draft picks posted pictures signing their rookie contracts. The first report came from Anthony McFarland's Instagram page. The last ended with Chase Claypool and Antoine Brooks Jr. posting their signings on social media.

The Steelers' six draft picks include wide receiver Chase Claypool, linebacker Alex Highsmith, running back Anthony McFarland, guard Kevin Dotson, safety Antoine Brooks Jr., and defensive tackle Carlos Davis.

The financial details of the contracts have not been released.

Rookies have reported to Heinz Field in anticipation of camp. As the NFL finalizes plans and dates for teams to return, rookies are accommodating themselves with their new city and front office staff.

The Steelers also signed ten undrafted free agents this spring. During a phone call between the NFLPA and the players earlier this week, the league trimmed their initial 90-man camp roster to 80, as a precaution for COVID-19.

Plans for how the league expects teams to cut their roster has not been released. The NFL scheduled a conference call with general managers, Presidents, and head coaches for Friday to discuss their talks with the NFLPA.

