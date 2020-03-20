AllSteelers
Steelers Add O-Line Depth, Sign Hometown Product Stefen Wisniewski

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- An immediate need following the retirement of Ramon Foster and departure of B.J. Finney, the Steelers found their replacement at left guard, signing Stefen Wisniewski. 

The two-time Super Bowl champion has been a starting lineman for two of the last three championship teams, at guard for both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. A strong pass protector, Wisneiwski stepped in due to injuries and started every playoff game for the Chiefs. 

Wisneiski announced his return to Pittsburgh on Twitter saying he's "coming home" and "coming to win". The offensive guard is a Central Catholic and Penn State grad. 

The signing will now add depth to the offensive line as the Steelers look to rebuild the group in 2020. The left guard position could be filled by Wisneiski or Matt Feiler, if the team decides to move Feiler back to guard. Zach Banner signed a 1-year, $1.75 million deal to stay in Pittsburgh, and could battle with Chuks Okorafor for starting tackle. 

The team has not released the financial details of the signing. After the restructures to six contracts and release of four players, they've cleared roughly $10 million in cap space. With restructures to Stephon Tuitt and David DeCastro's contracts, that number could be as high as $19 million. 

