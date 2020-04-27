Steelers Spend Weekend Adding 10 UDFA, Waiving 3 Players

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers ended their 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday and then began digging into the free agency pool. By Monday morning, the team signed 10 rookies and cleared roster space by releasing three players already on the team.

Pittsburgh's signings include seven defensive players, two offensive and a punter:

Spencer Nigh, FB, Auburn

Christian Montano, G, Tulane

Tragan Bandy, DB, Miami

James Pierre, DB, Florida Atlantic

James Lockhard, LB, Baylor

Leo Lewis, LB, Mississippi State

John Houston, LB, USC

Josiah Coatney, DE, Mississippi

Calvin Taylor, DE, Kentucky

Corliss Waitman, P, Mississippi State

The team then created roster space for the signings by waiving three players; running back Darren Hall, wide receiver Jamal Cutis and safety Tray Matthews. None of these players were members of the active roster during the 2019 season.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said after the NFL Draft that the team wouldn't sign many undrafted free agents this offseason. The team signed nine XFL players during free agency, and will keep their rookies to a minimum because of the lack of scouting ability they had on them.

"We won't be signing by signings as many as you'd note. We signed a bunch of XFL guys and we'll be signing less college free agents," Colbert said. "It's a little bit of an unknown market, but we'll see how that works out."