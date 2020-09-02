Sutton's Injury Not Considered Serious After Leaving Practice Wednesday

PITTSBURGH -- David DeCastro (lower body) continued to miss practice on Wednesday, marking the second missed day since leaving the team's scrimmage Friday.

Along with the All-Pro, guard Stefen Wisniewski was the only other player to not participate in some degree.

Cornerback Cameron Sutton left practice and is being evaluated, according to head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin said after practice that he doesn't expect Sutton's injury to be serious.

The Steelers also saw players continue to work their way back from injuries. Running back Anthony McFarland and defensive end Chris Wormley were both full participants during Wednesday's practice.

Long snapper Kam Canaday was limited as he nurses a knee injury.

The Steelers are scheduled to practice again on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Heinz Field.

