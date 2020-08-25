Roethlisberger and Pouncey Return, Switzer Suffers Foot Injury

The Steelers headed back to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Tuesday as the rain chased them from Heinz Field. The team dressed in helmets and shorts on Tuesday but continued to add names to their injury report.

Kevin Dotson (knee), Anthony Johnson (leg), Diontae Johnson (calf), Chuks Okorafor (groin), Wendell Smallwood (shoulder), and Chris Wormley (shoulder) missed another day of practice. Terrell Edmunds, Vance McDonald, and JuJu Smith-Schuster both had veteran days off.

Offensive lineman Jaron Jones, running back Kerrith Whyte, and cornerback Alex Myers all suffered new injuries during practice. According to the Steelers pool report, Myers was later scene with ice on his upper left leg.

Wide receiver Ryan Switzer (foot) also suffered an injury during a drill. Mike Tomlin confirmed Switzer was unable to finish practice.

The Steelers were able to keep guard David DeCastro back on the field. DeCastro missed several days last week but has been present for the last two days.

Ben Roethlisberger and Maurkice Pouncey were also back on the field. Roethlisberger had a veterans day off on Monday. Judging from Pouncey's Instagram, it appeared he was dealing with a death in the family.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.