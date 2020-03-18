AllSteelers
Steelers Place Tenders on Matt Feiler, Mike Hilton

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers offseason continues as they announce the tender of restricted free agents Matt Feiler and Mike Hilton. Both players received a second-round tender worth $3.259 million. 

Feiler started all 16 games for the Steelers at right tackle last season. Stepping in for the injured Marcus Gilbert in 2018, Feiler earned a place on the Steelers line and will enter the beginning of the 2020 season at only 28-years-old. 

Hilton has become a staple of the Pittsburgh secondary after making the team's practice squad in 2016. Playing in 57 of the team's 58 regular season games over the last three seasons, Hilton has become the primary slot corner. 

Hilton said following the Steelers Week 17 game that he's the "definition of a Steeler." 

"I would love to be here, they know it," Hilton said. "As far as fit, I feel I'm the true definition of a Pittsburgh Steeler, I'm a grinder, nothing comes easy. Like I said, I hope to spend the rest of my career here and I hope things work out."

Last season, Hilton tallied 65 tackles, 11 pass deflections and an interception. He played in 62% of the team's defensive snaps in 2019. 

The Steelers have also signed restricted free agent Zach Banner to a 1-year, $1.75 million deal. They've also announced the release of fullback Rosie Nix on Wednesday. 

