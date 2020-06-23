Two Steelers Tested Positive for COVID-19 Throughout Offseason

PITTSBURGH -- In a trend that seems to be growing by the day, positive COVID-19 results are surfacing throughout the NFL.

As teams prepare their training camp facilities for the league's guidelines and wait for start dates, players have been working on their own to prepare for camp. During this time, many have found themselves testing positive for the virus.

In Pittsburgh, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that the Steelers had two positive COVID-19 results throughout the offseason.

"But it's been guys that obviously are not in our facility," Tomlin said in a Zoom call with media. "They've gone through the appropriate protocol and are back to work. And I'm talking about dating back to the spring of this thing, there have been two incidences on our football team."

Like the rest of the league, only coaches have returned to facilities. Therefore, there isn't a concern for the virus to spread by having people in the building.

The growing worry of a second wave of the virus has left questions to whether or not the NFL season will start on time. So far, the league has not set dates for players to return to camps, but Tomlin feels "hopeful" everything will begin as planned.

"I'm always an optimistic person, and I have been a part of the process," Tomlin said. "I think when you're a part of the process - I sit on committees, I had intimate conversations with logistical people and professionals - and there's probably greater comfort when you're a part of the process then when you're on the outside."

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.