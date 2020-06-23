AllSteelers
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Podcasts

Two Steelers Tested Positive for COVID-19 Throughout Offseason

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- In a trend that seems to be growing by the day, positive COVID-19 results are surfacing throughout the NFL. 

As teams prepare their training camp facilities for the league's guidelines and wait for start dates, players have been working on their own to prepare for camp. During this time, many have found themselves testing positive for the virus. 

In Pittsburgh, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that the Steelers had two positive COVID-19 results throughout the offseason. 

"But it's been guys that obviously are not in our facility," Tomlin said in a Zoom call with media. "They've gone through the appropriate protocol and are back to work. And I'm talking about dating back to the spring of this thing, there have been two incidences on our football team."

Like the rest of the league, only coaches have returned to facilities. Therefore, there isn't a concern for the virus to spread by having people in the building. 

The growing worry of a second wave of the virus has left questions to whether or not the NFL season will start on time. So far, the league has not set dates for players to return to camps, but Tomlin feels "hopeful" everything will begin as planned.

"I'm always an optimistic person, and I have been a part of the process," Tomlin said. "I think when you're a part of the process - I sit on committees, I had intimate conversations with logistical people and professionals - and there's probably greater comfort when you're a part of the process then when you're on the outside." 

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Druin: Steelers Shouldn't Kick Tires on Martavis Bryant

It was an awesome run with Martavis Bryant, but that ship has sailed, and the Pittsburgh Steelers know it.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Father's Day: Tomlin's Message, Claypool's Gift

The Pittsburgh Steelers spent Sunday celebrating their dads.

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes: Where I've Been

There's a reason it's been difficult to talks about the Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

NFLPA Advises Players Stop Group Workouts

Several members of the Steelers have been working together this offseason.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Zach Banner Apologizes, Explains Not Wearing Mask at Protest

Steelers tackle Zach Banner received a lot of heat for not wearing a mask during Pittsburgh's Antwon Rose balloon release on Friday.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Cam Heyward 'Pessimistic' About Hall of Fame Game, Concerned About Season

Steelers' defensive captain Cameron Heyward has lingering concerns regarding players' safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Looking to Stay United During Anthem Protests

Steelers' Cameron Heyward is willing to listen to different viewpoints about how the team can help spread awareness during a possible National Anthem protest.

Noah Strackbein

by

Hussy4u2

Contract Talks Quiet for Heyward as Steelers Defense Approaches Possible 'Last Hoorah'

The Steelers know 2020 could be the final run for this defense.

Noah Strackbein

Two Steelers Featured in NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class

The NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class features the most marketable players entering the league.

Noah Strackbein

Film Room: Benny Snell's Rookie Campaign Proved Impressive

A film analysis on running back Benny Snell's rookie season, and why the Steelers should be confident in Snell's running abilities.

Donnie Druin