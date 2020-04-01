AFC North Odds: Steelers Favored Second... And Third

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers went 8-8 in 2019 behind an injured offense and the arms of Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges, and still finished second in the AFC North.

This offseason, the team has signed tight end Eric Ebron, fullback Derek Watt and guard Stefen Wisniewski, and retained most of their starters. They've also traded for Chris Wormley and added XFL players with potential.

Still, their chances of winning the AFC North remains almost worse than it was in 2019.

The Steelers odds to finish second and third in the division currently sit at 7/5, according to BetOnline.ag. The Cleveland Browns have 7/5 odds to finish third to only 2/1 odds to finish second.

The Browns did make positive offseason moves. Making Austin Hooper the highest-paid tight end in the league wasn't enough as they signed Case Keenum to a three-year, $18 million deal and Jack Cocklin to a three-year, $42 million contract.

The Baltimore Ravens obviously remain at the top of the betting tree with 1/2 odds to three-peat the AFC North. And at the bottom sits the Cincinnati Bengals with 1/3 odds to place last.

Takeaway: The Steelers are clearly still the second-best team in the AFC North. Even with backup quarterbacks leading the way, this team nearly made the postseason - and would've with the expanded bracket.

Yes, the Browns have done things that have been impressive. It's still not enough.

Pittsburgh has added the tight end they needed, found a replacement for Ramon Foster and upgraded on special teams with Derek Watt. Add a healthy Ben Roethlisberger to that mix you're looking at a team that was on the cusp of the postseason with a Pro Bowl quarterback.

The Steelers are still behind the Ravens, but the gap between first and second, and second and third, is pretty wide. Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati; nothing has changed.

