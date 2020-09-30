NFL Postpones Steelers vs Titans Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans Week 4 matchup is being postponed after eight positive COVID-19 tests.

The Titans were told Tuesday morning that three players and five non-player personnel tested positive following Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. One more player was informed of a positive test on Tuesday evening.

The team shut down their facilities until Saturday following the positive tests. Throughout the last 24 hours, the NFL has considered numerous options for moving their Week 4 game with the Steelers to a later date or possibly Monday or Tuesday.

The NFL released a statement, confirming the change of date for the game.

"The Steelers-Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel."

The league will release further details on a date and time "as soon as possible." The game will be played on either Monday or Tuesday.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he and the team have not been involved in any discussions with the league about changing the date of the game.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.