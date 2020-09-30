SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeAllSteelers+NewsPodcastsGM ReportGame Day
Search

NFL Postpones Steelers vs Titans Game

Noah Strackbein

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans Week 4 matchup is being postponed after eight positive COVID-19 tests. 

The Titans were told Tuesday morning that three players and five non-player personnel tested positive following Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. One more player was informed of a positive test on Tuesday evening.

The team shut down their facilities until Saturday following the positive tests. Throughout the last 24 hours, the NFL has considered numerous options for moving their Week 4 game with the Steelers to a later date or possibly Monday or Tuesday.

The NFL released a statement, confirming the change of date for the game. 

"The Steelers-Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel."

The league will release further details on a date and time "as soon as possible." The game will be played on either Monday or Tuesday.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he and the team have not been involved in any discussions with the league about changing the date of the game.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Told in Training Camp Shortened Practice Weeks Could Happen

The Pittsburgh Steelers were told during training camp that circumstances could prevent them from practicing during a game week, but they'd have to adjust to playing with limited preparation.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Not Involved in Schedule Change Discussions

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the team hasn't been involved in the NFL's discussions to potentially change the date of their Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Injury Report: Watt, Allen Doubtful, Johnson in Concussion Protocol

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without Derek Watt and Marcus Allen in Week 4. Diontae Johnson has entered concussion protocol.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Preparing as if They'll Play Sunday Despite Titans' Positive COVID Tests

The Pittsburgh Steelers were informed by the NFL to continue the week as they normally would while the league gathers information on the Tennessee Titans' positive COVID-19 tests.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers vs Titans Game Unknown After Tennessee Closes Facilities Due to Positive COVID-19 Results

The Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to travel to Tennessee to play the Titans on Sunday. The Titans closed their facilities until Saturday after multiple positive COVID-19 results.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Undefeated Thanks to Dominant Front Seven

The Pittsburgh Steelers' front seven has met every standard through the first three games of the season.

Donnie Druin

'A Pittsburgh Steeler': Troy Polamalu Inks Thank You to Steelers, Fans

A thank you for his Hall of Honor induction, Troy Polamalu sends a heartfelt message of his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the the everlasting impact it's had on his life.

Noah Strackbein

Villanueva: Helmet Decision Exclusively for Sgt. First Class Alwyn Cashe

Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva is pushing for a deceased veteran to receive the Medal of Honor.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Find Stride in Second Half to Shake Off Texans 28-21

The Pittsburgh Steelers move to 3-0 behind a fourth-quarter comeback and a strong defensive effort.

Noah Strackbein

by

MickeydCasey

Flavell's Five Thoughts: Steelers Win Week 3, Watt Bowl and Running Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers move to 3-0 behind a strong performance of James Conner and some brotherly competition from T.J. Watt.

Cody625