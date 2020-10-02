SI.com
Steelers to Play Titans Week 7, Ravens Week 8

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans will play Week 7 of the NFL season.

The game, initially scheduled for Week 4, was postponed from Sunday to Monday or Tuesday due to five players and three non-player personnel from the Titans testing positive for COVID-19. After additional positive tests came back on Thursday, the NFL decided to reschedule the game to a later week.

The Steelers and Titans will now play during Week 7 on Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET. They will then play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 on Nov. 1 at 1 p.m ET. Both games will be aired on CBS.

Pittsburgh and Tennessee now serve their Bye Week this weekend, Week 4. The Ravens move their Bye to Week 7.

The Steelers gave players the week off after practicing Wednesday and Thursday. Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Thursday that the team was "let down" by the rescheduling after spending two days preparing for the Titans.

"I'm disappointed because we were preparing to play, and we're not getting an opportunity to," Tomlin said. "But we understand the nature of the environment we're in 2020, so we're adjusting accordingly. There's disappointment. No question. We've worked in the beginning portion of this week in preparation for what we thought was an opportunity against an undefeated team in their home venue. You lean in on those opportunities."

The Titans' facility is shut down until experts believe there is no COVID-19 transmission. Tennessee has had seven players and six non-player personnel test positive.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

