Steelers' T.J. Watt Named Week 2 AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Coming off a 2.5 sack performance in the Pittsburgh Steelers' home opener, outside linebacker T.J. Watt has bee named Week 2's AFC Defensive Player of the Week. 

Watt finished the Steelers' win over the Denver Broncos with 2.5 sacks, four tackles and four quarterback hits. He also had two tackles for loss and played 86% of the team's defensive snaps. 

The Steelers combined for seven sacks, 19 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss, an interception, fumble recovery and a safety on the night. They defeated the Broncos 26-21 at Heinz Field. 

Watt came into Week 2 without a sack and only one tackle in Week 1 against the New York Giants. 

This is Watt's third time being named AFC Defensive Player of the Week throughout his career. Last season, he was a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year but did not receive a Defensive Player of the Week award during the season. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

