Steelers Exercise Fifth-Year Option on T.J. Watt

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers have secured linebacker T.J. Watt for at least the 2021 season. The team announced Tuesday that they'll be adding the fifth-year to Watt's rookie contract.

Watt was the team's MVP in 2019, finishing the year with First Team All-Pro honors, a Pro Bowl appearance and a Defensive Player of the Year finalist placement. He finished the season with 14.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and an interception.

Since entering the league in 2017, Watt has tallied 34.5 sacks and 15 forced fumbles. He's also one of just three active players with at least 13 sacks in consecutive seasons.

The Steelers used the franchise tag on Watt's running mate Bud Dupree this offseason. Dupree was under his fifth-year option in 2019 before signing the $15.828 million tag.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert mentioned following the NFL Draft, how the team would like to have Dupree and Watt finish their careers in Pittsburgh.

"We’ve always said it will always be our intention to try and get Bud signed to a long-term deal so he can finish his career here," Colbert said. "We have a very dynamic duo with Bud and TJ, and I’d like to see that end together"