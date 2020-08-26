PITTSBURGH -- In June, I asked Steven Nelson what his goals were for the 2020 NFL season.

The answer was simple - a Super Bowl, Pro Bowl appearance, and some recognition around the league. Three accolades most of the NFL players would have in the back of their pocket and would make public.

Not T.J. Watt, though.

A player coming off 14.5 sacks, a Defensive Player of the Year finalist finish, and two - not one - All-Pro selections. But in 2020, he's keeping his goals to himself.

"I'll never publish my individual goals," Watt said on Monday. "I just want to be able to be a game-wrecker. I want to be able to be somebody that the other team has to scheme around, and I know the same goes for Bud [Dupree] as well."

A game-wrecker gets harder and harder to accomplish as NFL seasons pass. Watt went from a first-round pick to Pro Bowler to All-Pro/DPOY finalist.

Opposing offenses now know exactly who trouble is when the Steelers come to town, and he wears No. 90.

Still, Watt isn't worried. He's not changing his gameplan or trying to adjust to life with double-teams. Instead, he's running with the motto that if offenses are going to shut him down, someone else is going to get in the backfield, and he's just fine with that.

"I think it's very difficult when you have the line that we have, just the defense we have with all the weapons," Watt said. "You look at Cam Heyward, [Stephon] Tuitt, and you have Tyson [Alualu] rotating in, Bud on the other side and then all of our blitzers coming in from the back end as well. I think that's the amazing thing about our defense. You can't really pinpoint one player. Otherwise, the other three are going to take advantage. I'm just very fortunate to be able to be on this defense and be part of something bigger than just myself."

Watt was blessed with two NFL brothers before him. J.J. has most believing he's a future Hall of Famer, and Derek grew up as the best athlete of the three.

All T.J. had to do was follow the family, which he somehow turned into an even better career (in three years) than many could've imagined.

Expect him.

"I always had the plan that I wanted to enter the NFL and I had the blueprint from both my brothers of just wanting to put my head down and work as hard as I possibly can," Watt said. "Not doing a lot of talking. If you go back to all my interviews as a rookie, I was very shy and didn't want to say a lot at all. I just wanted to work and soak up as much information as I possibly could and gain the trust of my teammates. Then in year two, try and develop more and take that huge jump that Coach Tomlin always talks about from year one to year two.

"The number one consistent thing year in and year out is the hard work and always wanting to get better. There are still so many parts of my game that I want to continue to grow in and continue to get better at. So, I am just very eager to start this season, but I also understand that this process of training camp is a time for me to improve, not only personally but as a teammate as well."

That training camp environment has changed for Watt's fourth season. The Steelers are practicing at Heinz Field instead of St. Vincent College, and working for the next four weeks without any fans.

It's been an unusual situation for everyone involved. Watt, like many other veterans, is trying to keep it normal. During team drills and after big defensive plays, Watt is one of the players you can hear yelling from the field.

"I think it is important to show the young guys that, without preseason games, you are going up against the same guys each and every day," Watt said. "And you are not always going to have that adrenaline you would if you were playing in those four preseason games.

"Also, another aspect is once we go into these stadiums, there aren't going to be fans. And if there are, there will be very few. There isn't going to be a lot of hype in the stadium that you will be able to physically feel. You have to get yourself up for these moments. What better setting to do that than here in training camp? You are not always going to feel like playing football or that you are going to be 100 percent out there being super hyped. So, I think it is important to feed off each other.

"For me, I want to be one of those energy guys and lead by example just to try to carry the team as far as having an emotional, get-ready-to-play-football type of atmosphere even though the fans aren't going to be in the stands necessarily."

While he's focusing on helping those younger players stay excited, he's also focusing on getting better.

Watt and Dupree don't participate in every position drill and have moved on from their time helping on special teams. So, while they're spending time on the sidelines, they're improving their craft.

"We push each other each and every day," Watt said. "He's learned some new moves throughout the offseason and so have I. Just making sure that there aren't many times in practice where we are just sitting on the sidelines not working on our game. If it's a special teams period and neither of us are out there, we're trying to be on the sidelines and trying to be the best players that we can possibly be."

If all stays the same this season, the Steelers pass-rush is going to be one scary group of opposing offensive lines.

Lead by T.J. Watt.

"We've been working hands. We've been working hands like crazy," Watt said on he and Dupree working on the sidelines. "[Dupree] sees a pass rush coach or two in the offseason. I'm not huge on seeing individual pass rush coaches so I just kind of work on my own drills and try and share as much as I can. But more often than not, I am picking his brain, trying to figure out what new things he has learned in the offseason. Out of Bud, just the intensity that the is bringing this camp. He has made a ton of plays. He has always been a well-rounded player in the run and pass. I just see him being super eager to learn and be able to be that staple of the right side of the defense with him and Cam and Tuitt and I will handle the left."

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.