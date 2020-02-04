AllSteelers
Steelers Remain in Top Half For Super Bowl LV Odds

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Super Bowl LIV is behind us and a new NFL season is sprouting as February gets underway. 

For the Steelers, they're looking at an offseason filled with question marks. From Ben Roethlisberger's health to potential draft possibilities and free agent retentions/signings, Pittsburgh has a long road ahead before competing for their seventh Super Bowl title. 

According to BetOnline.ag, the Steelers enter an uncertain offseason in the top half of the league for Super Bowl odds. Their 20/1 chances to win Super Bowl LV dropped from the 16/1 they originally were, but remain amongst the upper half of the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the offseason as the league's favorite with 5/1 odds, followed by their Super Bowl LIV opponent San Francisco 49ers at 7/1. The bottom of the league is tied between the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins with 100/1 odds each. 

The Steelers will remain focused on their potential returning quarterback for the time being. Ben Roethlisberger is scheduled for a check up on Feb. 21 that could allow the beginning of throwing "smaller objects". According to Ron Cook, he remains optimistic he'll be ready for team activities by the middle of May. 

