In Rare AFC North Trade, Steelers Land DT Chris Wormley

PITTSBURGH -- It's not every day you see a divisional trade in the NFL, especially with teams as closely competitive as the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh. But as the offseason continues to heat up, the two sides have agreed on a trade, according to multiple reports.

The Steelers are sending a 2021 fifth-round pick to Baltimore in exchange for defensive tackle Chris Wormley and a 2021 seventh-round pick.

Wormley started seven games for the Ravens in 2019, producing 33 tackles and one and half sacks. The 26-year-old is entering his fourth year in the league after being drafted in the third-round of the 2017 draft out of Michigan.

Pittsburgh was tight on defensive tackle depth after Javon Hargrave signed a 3-year, $39 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers currently have Isiah Buggs as their only true tackle on the roster.

This is only the second time in history that the Ravens and Steelers participated in the trade together. Baltimore is coming off a AFC North title and home-field advantage in the conference during the 2019 postseason.

The Steelers also signed tight end Eric Ebron to a 2-year deal on Friday. Working tirelessly, the team has signed three outside free agents and completed a trade through the opening part of the free agency period.

