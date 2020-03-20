AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

In Rare AFC North Trade, Steelers Land DT Chris Wormley

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- It's not every day you see a divisional trade in the NFL, especially with teams as closely competitive as the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh. But as the offseason continues to heat up, the two sides have agreed on a trade, according to multiple reports. 

The Steelers are sending a 2021 fifth-round pick to Baltimore in exchange for defensive tackle Chris Wormley and a 2021 seventh-round pick.

Wormley started seven games for the Ravens in 2019, producing 33 tackles and one and half sacks. The 26-year-old is entering his fourth year in the league after being drafted in the third-round of the 2017 draft out of Michigan. 

Pittsburgh was tight on defensive tackle depth after Javon Hargrave signed a 3-year, $39 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers currently have Isiah Buggs as their only true tackle on the roster.

This is only the second time in history that the Ravens and Steelers participated in the trade together. Baltimore is coming off a AFC North title and home-field advantage in the conference during the 2019 postseason. 

The Steelers also signed tight end Eric Ebron to a 2-year deal on Friday. Working tirelessly, the team has signed three outside free agents and completed a trade through the opening part of the free agency period. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Sign TE Eric Ebron to Two-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers add tight end help with a big splash in free agency.

Noah Strackbein

Predicting the Steelers Offensive Line Following Wisniewski Signing

The Steelers added depth to their offensive line and now have options when it comes to picking a starting five.

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes: Steelers Next Moves in Free Agency

The NFL free agency period is in full swing and the Pittsburgh Steelers are as involved as ever. Still, despite already making noise, there's still more to come.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Bring Back Safety Jordan Dangerfield

The Pittsburgh Steelers retained one part of their veteran special teams squad for the 2020 season.

Noah Strackbein

Free Agency Report Card: Steelers Grade Well for Early Signings

How do the signings of Derek Watt and Stefen Wisniewski grade out for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Donnie Druin

Steelers Add O-Line Depth, Sign Hometown Product Stefen Wisniewski

The Steelers are bringing a hometown player back to Pittsburgh and adding depth to their offensive line.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Quiet Down As NFL Free Agency Heats Up

The Pittsburgh Steelers return to their usual ways during day two of NFL free agency.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Diontae Johnson Working With Antonio Brown

It's hard to tell how the Pittsburgh Steelers or their fans will feel about this one.

Noah Strackbein

NFL 100 Big Board: Three Key Steelers Prospects in Top 50

Sports Illustrated's NFL 100 Big Board includes plenty of players the Pittsburgh Steelers will be eying up come draft time.

Noah Strackbein

Still Plenty of Guard Options Left for Steelers

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a guard in free agency, there's a lot of names they can still consider.

Noah Strackbein