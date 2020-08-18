Ulysees Gilbert Prepared To Fill Second-Year Role Despite Shortened Rookie Season

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin doesn't see inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert as a second-year player.

The 2019 sixth-round pick played in seven games during his rookie season but ultimately ended his first campaign with a back injury that landed him on injured reserve. Now, making noise two days into training camp, Tomlin wants to see how much Gilbert learned while off the field.

"Hopefully, because he's been a part of the program and been in the building, there's been some residual benefits from it," Tomlin said after practice Tuesday. "But in terms of play or exposure to play, he hasn't experienced nearly as much as some of the others in his class, because of injury."

The Steelers decided not to sign or draft an inside linebacker this offseason. After releasing Mark Barron, they've left their inside linebacker role to Devin Bush, Vince Williams, Ulysees Gilbert, Robert Spillane, and undrafted rookies John Houston and Leo Lewis.

"I don't really know what to think," Gilbert replied when asked how he felt about the team not adding depth. "They made a decision of themselves but look at it as opportunity. There's opportunity in front of me, and whatever they want me to do, I'll put my right foot forward and do whatever they want me to do. I'm just taking it day-by-day. I'm thankful for every opportunity that I do get, and I'll be ready when they call my name."

Gilbert said he does feel as if he's entering his second year in the NFL. Appearing in seven games, Gilbert played 150 special teams snaps for the Steelers in 2019. He didn't appear on defense but was still able to learn from the veterans who did play.

"I grasped a lot because I had a lot of good veteran guys in front of me that helped me along the way," Gilbert said. "Guys like Mark Barron, Tyler Matakevich, even some of the other guys in the linebacker room like Vinny Williams. Both sides. Special teams I got a lot of knowledge and was able to play in a couple games and got some great game opportunities in a ways of being rookie as well as learning behind guys like Vince Williams and Mark Barron. Just watching how those guys play, knowing they're veterans, listening to everything they say in the meeting rooms as well as on the field. Watching how they play to see things I can improve in my game and as well as the things I do have in my game that I can get better at and keep them at a high level."

Now, in his second training camp with the Steelers, Gilbert is making noise. He walked media through an interception he had on day two of pads. Gilbert said he was simply following what his coaches are teaching him.

"Just being patient," Gilbert described his interception covering Kerrith Whyte. "Watching his hands and having light hands with myself. Trying to break up the ball, and he fumbled it a little bit, and I was lucky enough to get my hands on it and bring it in."

Hoping to take on a more prominent role in year two, Gilbert said his confidence is much higher. Working with veterans at all front seven positions will allow him to build off what he learned last season and take a step forward as he returns from injury.

"Knowing a lot of the group of guys that I was here with last year and are here again, it makes it way more comfortable," Gilbert said. "I didn't get no game opportunities for defense, but in practice, I was able to play with a lot of those guys. Coming into year two, knowing a lot of the same guys are next to you and in front of you and behind you, it makes it way easier to continue with the chemistry, continue with the guys around you, and continue to grow relationships."

