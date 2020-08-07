AllSteelers
Steelers' Vance McDonald: 'I've Never Seen Seven Like This'

Noah Strackbein

The excitement around Ben Roethlisberger's return has taken over the early stages of Steelers training camp. As the Pro Bowl quarterback works with his team for the first time since surgery on his throwing elbow last season, players continue to note the difference they see. 

On a call with Steelers fan, tight end Vance McDonald was the next teammate to praise Roethlisberger, saying this quarterback seems to be different. 

"Ben's had a ton of success at his position, he's been doing it for a long time," McDonald said. "I've never seen Seven like this ... He has a fire under him, and he is so hungry to not only get the season rolling but to win it all." 

Working with Roethlisberger during this strength and conditioning period of camp, McDonald said there seem to be no setbacks with Roethlisberger's arm.

"Looking back on it now, obviously it was horrible having him out last year," McDonald said, "but it has been so cool to see the transition through fighting through the elbow injury, having surgery in the offseason, talking to him through that, and now seeing him out there a couple days here at camp, and he's rifling the ball around."

McDonald is entering his fourth season with the Steelers and said there's a nostalgic feel with Big Ben on the field. 

"It is amazing to have that Seven that I've heard of, that I've seen when I first got here, to have it back, it's been so cool," he said. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

