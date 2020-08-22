SI.com
Steelers Waive Dax Raymond, Sign Tight End Kyle Markway

Donnie Druin

Almost a month ago to the day, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed tight end Dax Raymond following the release of fellow tight end Christian Scotland-Williamson. Raymond was released from the Chicago Bears in April prior to signing with Pittsburgh.

Now, after Raymond injured his ankle earlier this week in training camp, the Steelers officially announced Raymond was waived with an injury designation Saturday morning the team announced.

In a corresponding move for Pittsburgh, the team has signed tight end Kyle Markway, an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina. Markway spent some time with the New York Giants following the 2020 NFL Draft before being released by the team earlier this month. 

Although the tight end depth chart appears top heavy with Eric Ebron and Vance McDonald, the Steelers likely search for a valued blocking tight end to compete with Zach Gentry for a final roster spot. Markway spent five years at South Carolina, earning SEC academic honor roll marks during every year of his collegiate career. 

While Markway's college career totals don't jump off the page (37 career receptions for 459 yards and three touchdowns), the Steelers gain a considerably smart tight end with good intangibles and the ability to contribute on special teams if not in sub-packages. 

The Steelers return to training camp tonight at 6 pm eastern time. The deadline to trim rosters down to the final 53 players is September 5.

Donnie Druin is a Staff Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

