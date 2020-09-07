SI.com
AllSteelers
Steelers Sign Wendell Smallwood to Practice Squad

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers added to their practice squad on Monday, signing running back Wendell Smallwood to one of their two remaining spots. 

Smallwood was signed during the Steelers padded weeks of training camp. The four-year veteran will fill one of the veteran openings on the practice squad. In adaption of COVID-19 restrictions, teams are permitted four practice squad players with at least four years of playing experience. 

Trey Edmunds was signed to the practice squad on Sunday, leaving he and Smallwood as the team's reserve backs. 

The Steelers are expected to fill their last remaining roster spot with quarterback Devlin Hodges. Hodges was waived after the signing of Josh Dobbs. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers.

