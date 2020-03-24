Steelers' Wins Over/Under Leaves Them With Another Winning Season

PITTSBURGH -- Another winning season for Mike Tomlin? The Steelers head coach has yet to walk away from a 16 game season under .500, and according to BetOnline.ag, they'll do it again.

Pittsburgh's over/under for total wins in 2020 currently sits at 9.5. In a 17 game season, this still leaves the Steelers with a 9-8 record with the possibility of 10-7 if they push over that .5.

With Ben Roethlisberger returning to the field and names like Eric Ebron and Derek Watt joining the roster, Pittsburgh has added plenty of help to get them back into the postseason.

Adding a 17th game might leave conferences a little more difficult to earna postseason spot in, but the added playoff team will also assist in their earning of a playoff birth for the first time in three years.

The rest of the AFC North isn't very close. The Baltimore Ravens' over/under sits at 11.5, the Cleveland Browns at 8.5 and Cincinnati Bengals at 5.5.

So far, the Steelers have re-signed Zach Banner and Jordan Dangerfield to one-year deals and placed tenders on Matt Feiler and Mike Hilton. Watt, Ebron and Stefen Wisniewski were added in free agency, and Chris Wormley is on his way to Pittsburgh through a trade with the Ravens.

It's been a successful early portion of the offseason as the Steelers continue to build their 2020 roster. Winning nine games isn't their goal, but it should get them close to the playoffs. Still, if everyone is healthy, the expectations for this team should be much higher.

Especially if Ben Roethlisberger wins Comeback Player of the Year.

