AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Steelers' Wins Over/Under Leaves Them With Another Winning Season

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Another winning season for Mike Tomlin? The Steelers head coach has yet to walk away from a 16 game season under .500, and according to BetOnline.ag, they'll do it again. 

Pittsburgh's over/under for total wins in 2020 currently sits at 9.5. In a 17 game season, this still leaves the Steelers with a 9-8 record with the possibility of 10-7 if they push over that .5. 

With Ben Roethlisberger returning to the field and names like Eric Ebron and Derek Watt joining the roster, Pittsburgh has added plenty of help to get them back into the postseason. 

Adding a 17th game might leave conferences a little more difficult to earna postseason spot in, but the added playoff team will also assist in their earning of a playoff birth for the first time in three years. 

The rest of the AFC North isn't very close. The Baltimore Ravens' over/under sits at 11.5, the Cleveland Browns at 8.5 and Cincinnati Bengals at 5.5. 

So far, the Steelers have re-signed Zach Banner and Jordan Dangerfield to one-year deals and placed tenders on Matt Feiler and Mike Hilton. Watt, Ebron and Stefen Wisniewski were added in free agency, and Chris Wormley is on his way to Pittsburgh through a trade with the Ravens. 

It's been a successful early portion of the offseason as the Steelers continue to build their 2020 roster. Winning nine games isn't their goal, but it should get them close to the playoffs. Still, if everyone is healthy, the expectations for this team should be much higher. 

Especially if Ben Roethlisberger wins Comeback Player of the Year.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

After Filling Needs, What's Next for the Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers did more than anticipated at this point in the offseason, leaving people wondering what their next move is.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers First Pick in 2020 NFL Draft Remains Difficult to Forecast

Thanks to an aggressive free agency period, the Steelers' first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft remains a mystery.

Donnie Druin

T.J. Watt Becomes Latest Steelers Player to Donate in Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Numerous Steelers continue generous donations for assistance with Coronavirus relief efforts

Donnie Druin

Steelers Super Bowl Winning Defensive Coordinator Passes Away

Former Steelers defensive coordinator and Pittsburgh native Woody Widenhofer passed away on Sunday.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Donate $100,000 to Emergency Needs Fund

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a generous contribution toward an emergency needs fund in hindsight to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noah Strackbein

Ben Roethlisberger Helps Keeps Local Business Alive During Shutdown

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is playing his part in helping support local businesses during tough times.

Noah Strackbein

Ben Roethlisberger Leads Early Odds For Comeback Player of the Year

Ben Roethlisberger is throwing without pain for the first time in year and is an early favorite to win the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year.

Noah Strackbein

2020 Mock Draft: Steelers Go QB, TE With First Two Picks

Even after the signing of Eric Ebron, the Pittsburgh Steelers are predicted to eye up a tight end early in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Week 1 Free Agency Breakdown, Salary Cap Outlook

Week 1 of free agency is over and the Pittsburgh Steelers made plenty of noise early.

Noah Strackbein

Former Steeler Artie Burns Signs One-Year Deal With Bears

Former Pittsburgh Steelers' first-round pick Artie Burns found a new home in free agency.

Noah Strackbein