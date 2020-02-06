Art Rooney: Steelers Won't Pursue Free Agent Quarterback

PITTSBURGH -- Wednesday night, Steelers president Art Rooney II spoke with fans to answer any offseason questions they may have about the team. Questions ranged from Alan Faneca's Hall of Fame rejection to offseason moves Pittsburgh may or may not make.

One that stood out was whether or not the team felt comfortable with the quarterbacks they have on the roster or if they'd be looking to pursue a veteran option during free agency.

"I am not sure about quarterback, whether we’ll have an opportunity to sign anybody," Rooney answered. "I think we are pretty comfortable with the people we have on the roster right now in terms of Ben and Mason [Rudolph] and I think we will have Duck [Devlin Hodges] and Paxton Lynch participating and competing in camp and things like that this year.”

Rooney did say the Steelers could pursue skill positions when the free agency period starts on March 18, but likely more running backs or wide receivers than passers.

“We are in the process now of preparing for free agency,” Rooney said. “The new league year starts on March 18. There is nothing we can do between now and then other than prepare for it. We’ll be looking for opportunities if we can to add a player we think can help us, whether it’s a wide receiver or running back."

Mike Tomlin named Mason Rudolph the backup to Ben Roethlisberger during his final press conference in January. Roethlisberger is scheduled for a check up on his elbow on February 21 where he should be upgraded to begin throwing small objects.

