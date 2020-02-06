AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Art Rooney: Steelers Won't Pursue Free Agent Quarterback

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Wednesday night, Steelers president Art Rooney II spoke with fans to answer any offseason questions they may have about the team. Questions ranged from Alan Faneca's Hall of Fame rejection to offseason moves Pittsburgh may or may not make. 

One that stood out was whether or not the team felt comfortable with the quarterbacks they have on the roster or if they'd be looking to pursue a veteran option during free agency. 

"I am not sure about quarterback, whether we’ll have an opportunity to sign anybody," Rooney answered. "I think we are pretty comfortable with the people we have on the roster right now in terms of Ben and Mason [Rudolph] and I think we will have Duck [Devlin Hodges] and Paxton Lynch participating and competing in camp and things like that this year.”

Rooney did say the Steelers could pursue skill positions when the free agency period starts on March 18, but likely more running backs or wide receivers than passers.

“We are in the process now of preparing for free agency,” Rooney said. “The new league year starts on March 18. There is nothing we can do between now and then other than prepare for it. We’ll be looking for opportunities if we can to add a player we think can help us, whether it’s a wide receiver or running back."

Mike Tomlin named Mason Rudolph the backup to Ben Roethlisberger during his final press conference in January. Roethlisberger is scheduled for a check up on his elbow on February 21 where he should be upgraded to begin throwing small objects. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Antonio Brown: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Hines Ward Never "Gave Me the Respect I Needed"

In a tell-all interview with a local radio station, Antonio Brown admitted his former Steelers receiver didn't treat the All Pro as he expected them to.

Noah Strackbein

Antonio Brown Says He's Working on Mental Health, Seeing a Therapist

Antonio Brown says he's working towards a comeback in 2020.

Noah Strackbein

Antonio Brown Apologizes to Steelers Organization

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brown apologizes - again.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Finish in Bottom Half of Post-Super Bowl Power Rankings

The 2019 NFL season is over and the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't do enough to finish in the top half.

Noah Strackbein

by

Johnny Football

Steelers Sign GM Kevin Colbert to Contract Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers have extended general manager Kevin Colbert's contract.

Noah Strackbein

Peter King's Hall of Fame Vote Wasn't Right, But it Wasn't Wrong

Peter King's vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class is taking some warranted but maybe excessive heat.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Remain in Top Half For Super Bowl LV Odds

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Super Bowl LV odds remain in the top half of the NFL.

Noah Strackbein

Ben Roethlisberger Could Start Throwing "Smaller Objects" Later This Month

Ben Roethlisberger could begin working his way back for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

Examining Alan Faneca's Snub From 2020 Hall of Fame Class, Chances for 2021

We take a look at why Steelers guard Alan Faneca was left off the 2020 Hall of Fame induction ballot, while also assessing his chances in 2021.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Mock 1.0: Offensive Needs Filled Early

See who the Pittsburgh Steelers look for as they enter the 2020 NFL Draft season.

Noah Strackbein