Zach Banner Confirms He’s Having Season-Ending Surgery

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH — Steelers tackle Zach Banner announced on social media that he will be having season-ending ACL surgery.

Banner, 26, left Monday night’s game against the New York Giants in the fourth quarter. He was helped off the field by teammates before being carted to the locker room. 

Banner posted a video on social media confirming reports that he’ll be undergoing surgery. 

The fourth-year tackle won the starting job over Chuks Okorafor during training camp. Head coach Mike Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference that he feels both Banner and Okorafor are starter capable. 

Banner will be placed on injured reserve, ending his season. In his video, he left words of encouragement to Steelers fans about the future. 

"Everything’s going to be okay,” Banner said. “I’m going to get over this. I’m excited about my recovery process and I’m going to come back even stronger next season. It’s another obstacle that I’ve got to get over."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

