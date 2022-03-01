Stephon Tuitt Shows First Sign of Returning to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers could get defensive end Stephon Tuitt back after missing the 2021 season.

General manager Kevin Colbert told Steelers Nation Radio during the 2022 NFL Combine that Tuitt has "expressed a desire to play football again."

Tuitt remains under contract with the Steelers, but will take on a $13.9 million cap hit in 2022. If he does return, he'll be coming off a knee injury, and missed time due to the tragic death of his brother.

"Stephon had a tough season last year," Colbert said last month. "He was battling through a knee injury that he worked his way through. We put him on injured reserve. He’s had a personal situation that he’s had to deal with. We have been in contact with Stephon and we are very open to continuing to help him, that position, and his availability to us. We just hope for the best for him as he tries to return to the Steelers."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Spent No Extra Time on Kenny Pickett

Steelers High on NFL Draft Quarterback Class

Steelers Targeting Three Free Agent QBs

Steelers Mock Draft: Building Around a QB

Steelers' 2022 NFL Combine Preview

Is Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Too Good to be True?