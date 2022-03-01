Skip to main content
Player(s)
Stephon Tuitt
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Stephon Tuitt Shows First Sign of Returning to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers could get Stephon Tuitt back.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could get defensive end Stephon Tuitt back after missing the 2021 season.

General manager Kevin Colbert told Steelers Nation Radio during the 2022 NFL Combine that Tuitt has "expressed a desire to play football again." 

Tuitt remains under contract with the Steelers, but will take on a $13.9 million cap hit in 2022. If he does return, he'll be coming off a knee injury, and missed time due to the tragic death of his brother. 

"Stephon had a tough season last year," Colbert said last month. "He was battling through a knee injury that he worked his way through. We put him on injured reserve. He’s had a personal situation that he’s had to deal with. We have been in contact with Stephon and we are very open to continuing to help him, that position, and his availability to us. We just hope for the best for him as he tries to return to the Steelers."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Spent No Extra Time on Kenny Pickett

Read More

Steelers High on NFL Draft Quarterback Class

Steelers Targeting Three Free Agent QBs

Steelers Mock Draft: Building Around a QB

Steelers' 2022 NFL Combine Preview

Is Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Too Good to be True?

USATSI_13548561_168388034_lowres
News

Stephon Tuitt Shows First Sign of Returning to Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
1 minute ago
USATSI_17200241_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Spent No Extra Time on Kenny Pickett

By Noah Strackbein
13 minutes ago
USATSI_17382608_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers High on NFL Draft Quarterback Class

By Noah Strackbein
31 minutes ago
USATSI_16845245_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Just One Steelers Player in Top 101 Free Agents

By Noah Strackbein
7 hours ago
USATSI_16788623_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers Targeting Three Free Agent QBs

By Noah Strackbein
7 hours ago
USATSI_16732733_168388034_lowres (2)
AllSteelers+

Steelers' 2022 NFL Combine Sleepers

By Noah Strackbein
7 hours ago
USATSI_17385960_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers Should Give Minkah Fitzpatrick a Contract Extension Right Now

By CJ Errickson
8 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (1)
AllSteelers+

Steelers Mock Draft: Building Around a Quarterback

By Derrick Bell
Feb 27, 2022