Steve Young Blasts Steelers for Sticking With Ben Roethlisberger

The Monday Night Countdown broadcast got a little hasty when the Pittsburgh Steelers were brought up.

During the Week 4 "Monday Night Countdown" broadcast, Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young demolished the Pittsburgh Steelers' decision to stick it out with Ben Roethlisberger.

Young started his rant by talking about Roethlisberger's performance this season. The 39-year-old quarterback has a 78.3 quarterback rating during the Steelers' three-game losing streak.

"It looks terrible," Young said. "I had hoped that Ben Roethlisberger post-injury would come back reborn, reenergized, lost weight, very much more out in front of the leadership position. It just now, for two or three weeks, we've talked about how tired it looks, how done it looks. Then you have to ask yourself, 'OK, if that's the case, then what is the future of the Steelers?' Because if you don't have a quarterback, you don't have a chance."

Young then tried to discuss the situation with ESPN's Adam Schefter, asking what the Steelers' contingency plan was at quarterback.

"He got hurt. He's out for the year. Where's the plan?!," Young shouted.

As Schefter began to answer, Young interrupted with, "Start from scratch? That's not a plan!"

For what it's worth, he's not wrong. The Steelers' backup plan is Mason Rudolph, who isn't believed to be the future at quarterback. But what a rant this turned into from Young.

