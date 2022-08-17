Antonio Brown Blasts Tom Brady's Absence in Twitter Rant

PITTSBURGH -- Ever since he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers abruptly in the middle of last season, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has never hidden the fact that he holds a grudge against them and rehashed this conflict in a recent Twitter rant, calling attention to how Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was allowed to take an 11-day absence from training camp for undisclosed "personal reasons".

"Tom brady manipulate the game gets 14 days go home get his mind rt lol," Brown Tweeted at 9:22 a.m. "Now u see the difference Put that S*** on."

Brown, who believes the Buccaneers training staff covered up the severity an ankle injury he suffered last season. He claims that during a week 17 contest against the New York Jets, the Buccaneers coaching staff tried to put him in the game and Brown refused. He was then released by the team and cleared waivers without anyone signing him.

Brown also called out Brady's personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, who also partners with Brady to run his branded health program and physical therapy center called "TB12". Brown claims that Guerrero is not treating athletes properly and still collecting large pay days.

