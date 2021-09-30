Antonio Brown Cleared From COVID-19 List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated wide receiver Antonio Brown off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Brown tested positive on Sept. 22 while being fully vaccinated.

Under the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, Brown needed to remain on the list and in quarantine for ten days before being activated. He was one of three players to be placed on the Bucs' COVID-19 list and needed to test negative twice within a 24-hour span to be cleared following his ten days.

Brown missed Tampa Bay's Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. In two games this season, he's played 70% of the team's offensive snaps, catching six passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.

The Bucs travel to New England to play the Patriots in Week 4. While it's a homecoming for Tom Brady, the Pats are also the last team Brown has played before Tampa Bay.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

