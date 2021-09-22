Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown Placed on COVID List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed their third player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

Brown is fully vaccinated and will need to test negative for COVID-19 twice in a 24 hours-span in order to play in Week 3. The Buccaneers face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Brown is the third Tampa Bay player to land on the Reserve/COVID list this week.

Through two games, Brown has played 70% of the Buccaneers' offensive snaps, catching six passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. He also took over punt return duties in Week 2 with Tampa Bay's primary return man, Jaydon Mickens, out with a hip injury.

The Buccaneers would replace Brown with either Scottie Miller, Tyler Johnson or rookie Jaelon Darden. Miller and Darden are next on the depth chart to return punts as well.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

