Report: Antonio Brown Accused of Giving NFL Fake Vaccination Card

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to clear NFL restrictions, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Browns' former live-in chef Steven Ruiz provided a text exchange to the Tampa Bay Times accusing Brown of asking for the fake card. Ruiz claims Browns' girlfriend Cydney Moreau texted Ruiz on July 2, saying Brown would pay $500 for a fake vaccination card.

"Can you get the COVID cards?" Moreau texted Ruiz, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

"I can try," Ruiz responded.

"JNJ shot. Ab said he would give you $500," Moreau texted back.

Cruiz also claims Brown showed him the fake vaccination card when he worked at the wide receiver's home. The two fell out because Brown allegedly owes the chef $10,000.

Browns' lawyer addressed the accusation, saying Brown is vaccinated.

"Antonio Brown appreciates the severity of the pandemic, which is why he got the vaccine and supports everyone for whom it is advisable to get the vaccine," Browns' lawyer Sean Burstyn told the Tampa Bay Times. "Coronavirus has hit close to home as it took him out of a game. He is healthy, vaccinated, and ready to win another Super Bowl.

"One of the worst parts of the pandemic has been a movement to cast doubt on our country's vaccination programs with baseless, vindictive tabloid gossip."

Under NFL protocol, clubs are in charge of checking and verifying player vaccinations.

