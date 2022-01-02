Antonio Brown Calls Himself 'Super Gremlin' After Leaving in Middle of Game

Antonio Brown took little time to respond his antics in the middle of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown sent out a tweet following a game that he left in the middle of the third quarter, without any warrant for his departure.

Brown took off his uniform during the third quarter against the New York Jets, threw his shirt and gloves into the stands and ran into the tunnel without any warning to his coaches. Afterwards, head coach Bruce Arians said Brown is "no longer a Buc," alluding that he would be released.

Brown wasted little time before adding more content to the story. The wide receiver tweeted a picture of himself with the caption "Super Gremlin" roughly an hour after the game.

Brown, 33, recently returned from a three-game suspension for providing a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to the NFL.

He signed a one-year, $3.1 million deal in the offseason.

