    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown Suspended for Misrepresenting COVID Vaccination Status

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver was accused of giving a fake vaccination card.
    Author:

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been suspended three games for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status and violating NFL protocol, the league announced.

    Brown was one of three players who were suspended for misrepresenting their vaccination status. The other two players were Buccaneers' safety Mike Edwards and free agent quarterback John Franklin III. 

    "The health and safety of players and personnel is our top priority," the NFL released in a statement. "The protocols were jointly developed working with our respective experts to ensure that we are practicing and playing football as safely as possible during the ongoing pandemic."

    Brown was accused by a former personal chef that he gave the NFL a fake vaccination card. According to reports by the Tampa Bay Times, Brown's girlfriend texted the chef and said the receiver would offer $500 for a fake Johnson and Johnson vaccination card. 

    Brown's lawyer addressed the accusation last month, saying, "Antonio Brown appreciates the severity of the pandemic, which is why he got the vaccine and supports everyone for whom it is advisable to get the vaccine."

