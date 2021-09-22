Antonio Brown Tests Positive for COVID-19

Former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Brown was placed on the Buccaneers Reserve/COVID-19 before the news of his positive test. He was one of three Bucs players who were placed on the list. Since Brown is fully vaccinated, he would've needed to test negative twice in a 24 hours span to be cleared.
Through two games, Brown has played 70% of the Buccaneers' offensive snaps, catching six passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. He also took over punt return duties in Week 2 with Tampa Bay's primary return man, Jaydon Mickens, out with a hip injury.
The Buccaneers would replace Brown with either Scottie Miller, Tyler Johnson or rookie Jaelon Darden. Miller and Darden are next on the depth chart to return punts as well.
Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.
